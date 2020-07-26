x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

grandville

24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Grandville crash

The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Grandville Saturday afternoon. 

The Grandville Police Department said the crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Chicago Drive and Wallace Avenue.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. He was a 24-year-old Hudsonville man. 

Police said the name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of family. 

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.