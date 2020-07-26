24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Grandville crash

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Grandville Saturday afternoon.

The Grandville Police Department said the crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Chicago Drive and Wallace Avenue.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. He was a 24-year-old Hudsonville man.

Police said the name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

