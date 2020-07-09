Grant man fatally hit by car after attempting to cross M-37 on foot

MSP troopers believe alcohol to be a factor concerning the man hit, but not the driver of the vehicle.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 51-year-old man is dead after a car vs. pedestrian crash Sunday evening in Brooks Township, according to the Michigan State Police.

MSP says the incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. on M-37 south of 88th Street.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 51-year-old man from Grant was crossing M-37 eastbound when he was struck by a car traveling northbound. The car was being operated by a 16-year-old girl also from Grant.

Life saving measures were attempted, but police say the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

MSP troopers believe alcohol to be a factor concerning the man. However, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors concerning the driver of the vehicle.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 231-873-2171.

