Grant Twp. firefighter dies while responding to camper fire

Firefighter Michael Buitendorp lost consciousness while driving a water tender truck to the scene and died at the hospital.

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Grant Township Fire Department is mourning the death of a firefighter who died while responding to an emergency call.

According to a press release from the fire department, Michael Buitendorp was responding to a report of a camper fire on South Forest Glen in Otto Township on Wednesday, Nov. 18 when he lost consciousness while driving a water tender truck.

Buitendorp's partner was able to stop the vehicle and radio for help. The firefighter was taken to Mercy Health Lakeshore Hospital, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the release said. He died at the hospital

Buitendorp is survived by his wife Anna and children Jasper, Isabell, Redding, and Andrew.

More information about Buitendorp's funeral services will be release as they become available.

