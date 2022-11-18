Grant officials: Water supply issues resolved

Officials say water pressure was maintained throughout the morning and no boil notice will need to be issued as a result.

GRANT, Mich. — Residents in Grant can resume normal water usage after an early morning issue at the city's well house.

Grant City officials say the situation began around 4 a.m. Friday, when a transfer switch between the utility feed and the diesel generator malfunctioned, causing damage to the system.

A conserve water notice was issued to residents around 8:30 a.m., while crews worked to resolve the malfunction.

Officials say water pressure was maintained throughout the morning and no boil notice will need to be issued as a result.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.