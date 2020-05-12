Grants awarded to groups for suicide prevention programs

The program offers grants to develop evidence-based and sustainable programming that will decrease the rate of suicide attempts and deaths.

DETROIT — Nine groups will split $650,000 to put on suicide prevention programs in Michigan communities.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says the funding will establish the Suicide Prevention Support for Health Care Clinics Working with Michigan’s Health-Disparate Populations initiative.

The program offers grants to develop evidence-based and sustainable programming that will decrease the rate of suicide attempts and deaths by identifying children or adults who may be at risk.

Organizations receiving grant funding include the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services in Dearborn, Black Family Development, Inc. in Detroit, and Child and Family Charities in Lansing.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.