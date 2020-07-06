Grants to help nonprofit arts, culture organizations

DETROIT — Nonprofit arts and culture organizations in southeastern Michigan will share $500,000 in funding to help relieve financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and CultureSource says 50 grants of $10,000 each have been awarded from the COVID-19 Arts and Creative Community Assistance Fund.
The funding also allows the organizations to plan for new mission-related program opportunities. More than 200 organizations submitted applications for funding of more than $2 million.
The COVID-19 Arts and Creative Community Assistance Fund receives support from various foundations.
