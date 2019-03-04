GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department released two photos of two people suspected of defacing grave sites of President Gerald R. Ford and First Lady Betty Ford last month.

According to police, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. GRPD was able to secure and release two photos from surveillance footage and hopes the community can identify the two people pictured.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Sgt. Jana Forner at 616-456-3836, Det. Curtis Sattertwaite at 616-456-3989 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

