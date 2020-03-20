GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College students facing food insecurity during the coronavirus crisis can pickup bags of food through drive-by pickups during the next three weeks.

“We know many students struggle to buy healthy food and other essentials, and those challenges will only increase as businesses close their doors during the crisis,” said Lina Blair, GRCC’s director of Student Life and Conduct.

“We care deeply about our students and want to help. There are things we can do as a campus community, and we also can connect our students with other resources that can assist them through a variety of struggles.”

GRCC has planned three food distribution opportunities -- one per week for the next three weeks -- with bags provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food will be delivered through curbside pickup on Lyon Street at the brick-paved portion of the north end of Juan R. Olivarez Student Plaza.

Dates and times are:

Tuesday, March 24, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1, from noon to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Much of the food has been donated by GRCC employees as well as the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education and GRCC Campus Dining.

People also can support the food pantry by donating the Grand Rapids Community College Foundation. Using the online donation page, look for the designation drop-down menu, and select “Student Food Pantry” or “Student Emergency Fund.”

The Student Life team also is listing other food resources in Kent and Ottawa counties for students on the GETHELP website, grcc.edu/gethelp. Student Life is collaborating with other campus groups that have been part of a Campus Action Project, including TRIO, the Counseling and Career Center, the College Success Center and others.

