GRCC freezes tuition rate for 2021-22 academic year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Community College trustees have approved a budget that freezes tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year in an effort to make education more accessible in West Michigan.

The $115.4 million budget was approved by trustees Monday. It includes waiving online class fees for the fall semester and retaining single swipe parking fees.

Waiving online course fees for the fall semester will save students $16 per contact hour, or about $50 for a three-credit class, according to the college.

“Our world has changed in many ways since most of our students were on campus, and we are working to support them as they face new challenges,” board of trustees Chairperson David Koetje said.

“This budget reflects our commitment to ensuring that students of all ages across West Michigan have access to the quality education they’ll need to move forward.”

The tuition freeze follows a 1.7% increase last year and 0.8% increases the two years prior.

