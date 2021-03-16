GRCC freezing tuition for 2021-22 academic year

The total cost for a fulltime student will be $3,969 for the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is freezing tuition for the 2021-22 academic year as part of an effort to make higher education affordable and accessible in West Michigan.

The tuition freeze was approved unanimously Monday by the board of trustees.

“Our world has changed in ways we could not have imagined a year ago,” said President Bill Pink. “New skills are going to be needed as our employers respond and get up to speed. A GRCC degree or certificate helps our residents get the education they need to re-engage. We have always been the most affordable option for students. Our goal is to help as many people as possible.”

According to a release from the college, GRCC leaders have worked hard to keep tuition increases as small as possible. The tuition freeze follows a 1.7% increase last year and .8% increases the two prior years.

The in-district tuition rate at GRCC is $117 per contact hour, and the total cost for a fulltime student will be $3,969 for the year.

“Our college has been fiscally responsible and an excellent steward of our resources,” board Chairman David Koetje said. “We are the community’s college. Our community invests in GRCC, and we are proud to provide a quality education that is affordable and accessible to students of all ages.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.