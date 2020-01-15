GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) announced Wednesday the prices at two campus dining locations have been rolled back to make eating on campus more affordable for students battling food insecurity.

According to research by Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab, who presented to GRCC staff and faculty last week, between 42% and 56% of community college students nationally experienced food insecurity.

In a press release from GRCC, prices at the Raider Grill and Sneden Cafe have been rolled back.

Destiny Swanson, Campus Dining's catering manager, said the company is aware of the challenges many college students face and wanted to see what it could do to support GRCC's efforts in making sure students aren't going hungry.

“We are a part of the campus community, and we care deeply about the people we serve,” Swanson said. “We know it’s difficult to concentrate on studies when students are worried about their next meal. This is a step we can take to help be a part of the solution.”

According to the press release, the size of the rollback varies from item to item. A basket of 4 chicken tenders used to cost $5.35 and now a basket of 5 chicken tenders costs $5.

Campus Dining's "Random Act of Yum" event series last semester also helped students with food insecurity. Free snacks and meals were given out to students on Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Community College You'll find Information Stations on Wednesday on the Student Center'... s first floor, the fourth floor of Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall, and on the first floor of Sneden Hall (on the DeVos Campus). Stop by if you need help!

GRCC’s Office of Student Life operates a food pantry in the Student Center, and makes students aware of food assistance and other resources through grcc.edu/gethelp. Snack pantries can also be found around campus.

"There is no one solution to issues such as food insecurity or housing insecurity. It takes a variety of approaches," said Lina Blair, director of Student Life and Conduct. "Campus Dining clearly cares about GRCC students, and we appreciate that it wants to play a role in helping students be successful.”

RELATED VIDEO:

More Education/Community News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.