GRCC offering $500 stipend for students attending summer program

More than 100 students have already signed up for the program, which will include two sessions in both Kent and Ottawa counties.

Grand Rapids Community College is expanding a free summer college prep program to include a $500 stipend for students who meet attendance goals.

GRCC announced the stipend Wednesday, with its Bridges to College – Raider Ready summer program for graduating high school seniors.

The program helps with math, reading and writing skills before students attend GRCC or another college.

GRCC will also provide laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots for the program for students enrolled at GRCC.

While some sessions will be offered online, the sessions will take place on the GRCC Main Campus and the GRCC Lakeshore Campus in the Midtown Center.

The first session is planned to run from June 8 to July 6, and the second from July 12 to Aug. 12. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sessions are scheduled for mornings Monday through Thursday, allowing students time for summer jobs and other responsibilities or activities. The $500 stipend is intended to offset any lost earning opportunities or cover expenses. The college also will provide breakfast and bus passes.

Registration and information is available at grcc.edu/bridgestocollege, email at bridgestocollege@grcc.edu, by phone at (616) 234-3388 and by text at (616) 404-4634.

