COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Federal officials say additional funds provided by Congress will help clean up toxic sites and otherwise protect the Great Lakes.

Lawmakers put $320 million into this year's budget for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which deals with longstanding pollution issues.

That's $20 million more than usual.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler said Thursday that the extra money will help remove toxic sediments, prevent invasions by species such as Asian carp, and restore wildlife habitat.

