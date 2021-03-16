Great Lakes water levels down from this time last year

Lake Michigan still remains well above the long-term average levels.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of March 12, the Great Lakes water levels for 2021 are tracking below last year's average levels, although Lake Michigan and Huron still remain well above the long-term average levels according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Lake Michigan and Huron are reading in at 10 inches below where we were this time last year and down 2 inches within the last month. However, they are still 25” above the average from 1918 to 2020 and are expected to go up another 2 inches within the next month.

Lake Superior is down 8 inches from this time last year and down 2 inches within the last month, but is still coming in 7 inches above the average. Lake Erie is down 15 inches from the record high set in 2020, but 18 inches above the long-term monthly average. Finally, Lake Ontario is down a staggering 35 inches from its 2020 record and 9 inches below the long-term monthly average of March.

Why the Change

Late winter and early spring are the typical timeframes that we see a seasonal rise in water levels due to snowmelt, rainfall, and runoff. However, this season has been lower than this time in 2020 due to spending the last four months with below-average precipitation and the cold blast of the air we experienced in February. This caused an increase in the evaporation of the water itself.





Flooding Potential

Bottom line, we are still well above average and lakeshore flooding and coastal impacts are still expected to be a problem in the coming months. Therefore, another season of lakeshore flood advisories, beach erosion, and near-record high water levels should be expected.

