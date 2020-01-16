GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

There’s a big winter celebration happening in downtown Grand Rapids, starting on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Combine 34-hours straight of skating with Griffins players, horse-drawn carriage rides, and ice sculptures, and you get the Great Skate Winterfest.

The event at Rosa Parks Circle starts at noon Saturday, and runs through 10 p.m. on Sunday, and raises money for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

In addition to skating with the players, on Saturday there will be sled dogs from noon to 6 p.m., a family activity tent from noon to 4 p.m., winter sports demonstrations from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the top of each hour and carriage rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an ice sculpting demonstration at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free, and it's $3 for adults and $1 for kids to skate. People can sponsor their favorite Griffins player to raise money for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

For more information about the Great Skate Winterfest, visit the Griffins' website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.