Green Charter Twp. Board meeting flooded with concerns over proposed battery plant

While not on the Green Charter Township meeting agenda, residents near Green and Big Rapids Townships gathered to voice their concerns during public comment.

GREEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The proposed electric vehicle battery plant for Mecosta County is supported by local governments, the state and Ferris State University. However, over 100 people who showed up at Tuesday night's Green Charter Township meeting are opposed to it.

The battery plant, which will be built by Chinese company Gotion, wasn't even on Township's meeting agenda, but a flyer that was circulated told people to speak up during public comment.

"What I feel so heartfelt about is the properties being talked about are our farmers," said one concerned citizen.

Eliminating farmland was one of the concerns of those who are against putting an electric vehicle battery plant in Green Charter Township.

"You have a crowd here saying we don't want it here," said another to the board. "And the fact that it's Chinese-owned?"

However, supporters of the project say Gotion will provide over 2,000 jobs to the area.

When it was first proposed, the properties in question for the $2.4 billion project included the Big Rapids Township Industrial Park near the airport and around 500 acres across the street in Green Charter Township.

However, it now appears Gotion only wants to build in Green Township and not buy any land in Big Rapids Township.

Hannah Saez is the Big Rapids Township Clerk.

"As of right now, we don't really have an understanding of where we are," said Saez. "They responded kind of insinuating that they were going to be focusing on Green Township property and not Big Rapids Township property."

Green Charter Township's Supervisor Jim Chapman acknowledges there are still issues to be resolved, but the project has already received unanimous approval by his Township's board.

"Gotion is working with some of the various state agencies at this point. And getting some issues straightened out," said Chapman. "There's still some questions from the appropriations committee. There's I think they've pretty much got things worked out with Eagle."

Others who spoke out during Tuesday night's meeting said that they're hoping that the Township and other governmental agencies do their due diligence and make an informed decision on the future of the plant.

"I'm not going to say that I know all of the details," said resident during public comment. "I'm going to hope that organizations who come in like the DEQ will make sure that it's safe."

Green Charter Township, along with Gotion and other key players in the battery plant's development, will hold an informational meeting on April 5 to answer any questions or concerns from the community.

