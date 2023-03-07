West Michigan man famous for nearly five decades of private 4th of July fireworks shows

Green Lake has their fireworks every 4th of July weekend. When the association is done with theirs, there's a wait for Mike Willyards.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Normally after a fireworks show, people pack up their things and start heading home, but not at Green Lake in Leighton Township. Instead of turning around to leave, they turn their heads to Mike Willyard's house.

Willyard is no stranger to fireworks.

"This is about 50 times I've had the show, so 49 years, 50 shows," said Willyard.

While the Green Lake Association has their own show every year before the 4th of July, Willyard has his almost minutes after the lakes. With almost everyone on the lake waiting to see what Willyard has in store

"I don't think that there's any better show than what Mike puts on really," said Green Lake neighbor Lois Potts.

Potts has been on the lake for 70 years. She hasn't missed a single show of Willyards.

"I don't see a lot of other shows, but his is super," said Potts. "That's for sure."

For Mike, he's used the past 49 years to perfect his craft. This year it was nice, slow and smooth.

"You really get to see the artwork in that one item," said Willyard. "When that one is done, we will shoot another immediately afterwards, but we really want to be able to look at the design of that fireworks."

So why does Willyard put all that time and work?

"I want the kids to go 'hey Mom, when is the next fireworks show?' So if I can put that kind of thing on them instead of 'hey lets stay inside today, no let's go watch fireworks' to me, that's just cool," said Willyard.

Kids like James Houck.