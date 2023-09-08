Greenville community reacts to hit-and-run death of 14-year-old

Jamison Lafferty, 14, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night. Community members say they're heartbroken, calling Lafferty a "great kid."

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Patty MacDonald is a neighbor of the Lafferty family in Eureka Township.

"I just feel so bad for their family," said MacDonald. "Couldn't sleep last night."

Tuesday night, 14-year-old Jamison Lafferty was hit and killed by a driver while walking with friends down a Wise Road, which is unpaved road. The road is currently under construction, but open to traffic.

Jamison's two friends were injured in the hit and run, and were taken to DeVos Children's Hospital.

Now, Michigan State Police investigators are looking for the driver who did not stop.

"The troopers have determined that it was a Volkswagen Jetta that was involved in this crash," said Lt. Michelle Robinson of the Michigan State Police. "We have yet to identify the driver of that vehicle. We're asking for the public's help in identifying this vehicle and the driver."

Tire tracks show the car going through the yard off of Wise Road.

This is not the first time cars have veered off the street, according to MacDonald.

"I don't know if the road was hit something in the road and made them cause to drive through that," said MacDonald. "That's the third time someone's drove through that yard. And I don't think the roads that bad, but they hadn't finished it yet. I don't know if anything was loose down there or not."

Jamison played football, and the Greenville High School Football Coach, Tom Halleck, said news like this is devastating for the community.

"He was such a great kid, he was a nice kid that worked hard and was working hard to better himself and our teams and our community and, and it's just sad anytime that something like that happens," said Halleck. "I just can't imagine I have four kids, my own and each of us as coaches, as you know, adults and people that work with the school system and in kids every day. We know how traumatic that is."

On Thursday afternoon from 1 until 3, staff will be available at the Greenville Middle School cafeteria where students can be with friends, talk about ways to support the family, or to talk to a trained professional.

