MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Several fire crews responded to a massive fire at Keystone Automotive Industries and the surrounding buildings Sunday, Dec. 8. The fire has been extinguished but the distribution center was heavily damaged.

While investigators search for the cause of the fire, employees say they find themselves in a confusing situation.

"This close to the holidays or anytime you lose a job kind of sucks, but I’ve never lost one this way," Al Snay, a stacking worker with the business said. "What the hell do I do next?"

Leaders at LKQ, the company that owns Keystone Automotive Industries, said employees will be paid throughout the remainder of the year and into the "foreseeable future," saying "we'll take care of our employees."

Snay said he appreciate the company's decision, saying it was a "nice cushion." However, he adds that he is still on a quick search for new employment.

"I’m good for a month at least...one of the reasons I came into town was to check other options, because I have to cover me just like everybody else does," he said.

In the meantime, Misty VanGessel and a team of her fellow community members have organized a Facebook Fundraiser to help the affected families get through Christmas.

"Everybody needs to have a little joy around the holidays and that’s devastating," she said. "I just hope that we can provide enough to make their day a little brighter on Christmas so they’re not worried about where their Christmas gifts are coming from."

VanGessel has a handful of friends who work at Keystone Automotive and said her team is collecting donations in money, presents and food. The fundraiser started accepting donations on Monday and have raised around $165. They hope to provide enough food, presents and aid to all 150+ employees.

"They could use the money that they’re getting until the end of the year to work on their bills until the next month or if we take one thing off their plates to where they can concentrate on something else, that’s the least we can do," she said.

