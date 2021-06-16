Greenville man in critical condition after car goes airborne, rolls multiple times

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after his vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and rolled multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the crash on M-57 around 3:15 a.m. Their investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck had been traveling eastbound on M-57 when it ran off the roadway to the right, crossed all lanes of traffic and ran off the roadway to the left. Police say the vehicle then hit a berm, went airborne and rolled numerous times.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Greenville, was ejected during the crash. He was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital and is in critical condition. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors. The incident is still under investigation.

