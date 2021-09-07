Greenville vs. Byron Center football game canceled due to COVID

The school tweeted about the cancelation Tuesday, saying the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution due to COVID concerns.”

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Friday’s varsity football game between Greenville and Byron Center has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Greenville’s Legacy Field.

Out of an abundance of caution due to Covid concerns, the Varsity Football game on Friday versus Byron Center has been cancelled. The program will be monitored this week and any new information will be announced at a later date. — Greenville High School Sports (@yjacketsports) September 5, 2021

Information about the cancelation is currently limited, but the program did say it will be monitoring the situation and that additional information will be released at a later date.

