GREENVILLE, Mich. — Crews in Greenville are battling a fire that has destroyed a warehouse used by the Flat River Community Players in Greenville.

Dispatchers confirmed the fire started around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday. They said the building is an old structure, and the Players said the warehouse contained all of their props, costumes and set pieces.

Four departments responded to the blaze, and dispatchers said no one was inside the building. No injuries have been reported.

Crews are still working on the fire and there has not been an update as to what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

