GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John Snyder, 72, the owner of Snyder's Roofing, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison following his guilty plea for tax evasion.

He was charged with evading taxes for the 2011 tax year, but he later pleaded guilty to underreporting his income by $6 million for the 2009-2014 tax years.

In addition to prison time, Snyder will also have to pay restitution of more than $400,000, representing the amount of taxes he intentionally failed to pay.

Court records show that Snyder didn't file tax returns in a timely manner and when he did, his business income was underreported. He did this by not depositing the full amount of his business income into his business bank account, without telling his accountant.

Snyder would take checks from his customers and sign the over this his suppliers to pay for the materials and services used in his business. Because of this, his business account never showed his actual income.

The 72-year-old Greenville man would also deposit checks from his roofing business directly into his personal account. Snyder used some of this unreported cash to pay his employees.

“This is a classic example of greed,” said Manny Muriel, IRS-Criminal Investigation Special

Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office.

The IRS-Criminal Investigation Division conducted this investigation and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Stella.

