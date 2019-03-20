GREENVILLE, Mich. - Representatives from Greenville Venture Partners, doing business as Foremost Farms, recently received a $403,541.50 payment from Consumers Energy as part of the program's new construction energy efficiency program.

The incentive payment to the milk processing facility is one of the largest Consumers Energy has given as part of the project.

“Consumers Energy works every day to help businesses like Foremost Farms reduce energy waste because it's good for people, the planet and Michigan's prosperity,” said Fred Alatalo, Consumers Energy director of business energy efficiency programs. “This project is beneficial for Foremost and the Greenville community.”

Foremost Farms is headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and is a farmer-owned milk processing and marketing cooperative with about 1,300 members and annual net sales of $1.6 billion.

In March 2018, Foremost Farms broke ground on a $57.9 million milk condensing operation in the Greenville Industrial Park and is in the process of ramping up production.

The project included installation of energy efficient heating and cooling systems, variable frequency drive motors, LED lighting and compressed air systems. All of the equipment is expected to save the company more than $200,000 a year in electric costs.

Consumers Energy has helped Michigan customers save over $2 billion through energy efficiency programs since 2009. Last year, they announced their Clean Energy Plan which will reduce carbon emissions by over 90 percent and no longer use coal to generate electricity by 2040.

“Working with Consumers Energy has allowed us to reduce our costs and create a more sustainable facility,” said Glen Kienitz, Greenville Plant Manager. “We have certainly realized the benefits of Consumers’ energy efficiency program.”

