GREENVILLE, Mich. — Steven James King, 52, of Greenville has been charged in Montcalm County on numerous counts of child sex crimes.

Michigan State Police say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children started a multi-county investigation.

Police say the tip suggested the "suspected creation of child sexually abusive material."

Police were then led to two separate locations, one in Montcalm County, and the other in Ionia County.

On Feb.13, 2019 at a Greenville house, King was located, hiding in his basement. More evidence was found, and he was arrested at the scene.

King has been arraigned in Montcalm County on two counts of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police says parents should speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet and added that there are many resources online, starting with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have information about a possible child sex crime, you can report it to the CyberTipline.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.