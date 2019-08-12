MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A fire that started late Saturday, Dec. 7 destroyed Keystone Automotive Industries in Greenville. Now people who worked there are wondering what to do next.

"This close to the holiday, now people are out of a job. I don't know what they're going to do," said employee Matt Raab.

"I don't know how I'm going to pay for my kid's first Christmas or how I'm going to get my bills taken care of."

Firefighters have been working around the clock to put out the flames, which they say could take days.

"This is the largest fire of my career," said Randy Kibilko from the Montcalm Township Fire Department.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking for our community. Hopefully the company will take care of the employees a little bit and everybody will be able to maintain some kind of holiday."

Keystone Automotive Industries has another facility in Cedar Springs, but it's not clear what moves they'll make. Corporate managers are on their way to figure that out.

Raab set up a Go Fund Me page to provide relief for affected employees.

