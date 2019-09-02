GREENVILLE, Mich. — On Saturday afternoon, over 100 people took the plunge and jumped into Turk Lake in Greenville to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

This Polar Plunge event was one of three to take place on Saturday—one in Lake City and one in Wayne County—and it is one of 30 to take place statewide this winter.

The Polar Plunge raises funds for over 27,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics Michigan. Since 2008, over $7.5 million has been raised for Special Olympics Michigan.

According to the Polar Plunge website, the Greenville event raised over $20,000.

A list of the upcoming Polar Plunges in Michigan can be seen here:

