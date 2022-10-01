GRFD seeking community input to form strategic plan

The survey includes questions on expected response times and general topics about the fire department's performance.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department wants your opinion on what the department should look like in the future.

GRFD is asking people to fill out an online survey. The responses will help shape GRFD's strategic plan.

"Community input is huge. We need to know what our citizens are thinking," said Lt. William Smith with GRFD. "And if they see something that they don't like, or they want us to take action on, then we want to make that an actionable item that we can, you know, put into our plan. And we can respond to the needs of our community."

Smith said the survey particularly helps the department know what kind of services the community would like to see improved or added. Other than fighting fires, Smith says GRFD has additional units and offers safety programs.

"We're constantly meeting about what we're doing here, the work that we do here in the Grand Rapids Fire Department," Smith said. "Every week, we have a team's meeting in a hallway, that we know where our numbers are, there are responses, our support personnel, what type of work we're doing, and are we being on target and very meaningful with our approach to the needs of the city."

You can take the survey until Jan. 21. To take part in the survey, click here.

