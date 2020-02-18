GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters were called to a building fire Tuesday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

The fire occurred in the 700 block of Oakdale Street SE at a two story building. The building is located near the corner of Oakdale and Easern Avenue.

Crews used a latter to reach the fire on the second floor and the roof.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We do have a crew on the scene.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

