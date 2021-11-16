GRFD investigating two arsons on city’s southeast side

No injuries were reported from the fires.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department believes two fires were set intentionally Tuesday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Lt. Bill Smith said the two fires occurred within a mile of each other. One was at an occupied home and the other was a vehicle fire.

The involved home is located in the 1400 block of Sigsbee Street SE. The car was in the 100 block of Niagara Avenue SE.

No injuries were reported from the fires. Both are currently under investigation.

Related video: Morley Area Fire and Rescue announces death of fire chief

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.