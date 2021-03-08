GRFD: Person rescued after getting arm ‘crushed/pinned’ in elevator

GRFD says 28 people helped with the rescue, which took over an hour to complete.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies, extricated a person from an elevator Wednesday morning in Grand Rapids.

According to a Facebook post by the GRFD, crews were dispatched to 207 Barclay NE just before 9:15 a.m. for an elevator rescue. Upon arrival, the crews found a person whose arm became “crushed/pinned in the mechanical components of an elevator.”

This morning at 0914 hrs Rescue 1 was dispatched to an elevator rescue at 207 Barclay NE. Rescue 1 immediately requested... Posted by Grand Rapids Fire Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

GRFD says 28 people helped with the rescue, which took over an hour to complete.

“AMR personnel played a critical role as they provided medical care and evaluation while GRFD personnel worked diligently to extricate the subject,” the post reads. “Personnel from OTIS Elevator Company also played an important role in providing expert advice relative to the elevator systems.”

Once removed from the elevator, the person was taken to a local hospital.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.