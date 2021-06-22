Grand Rapids Fire Department receives reaccreditation in unanimous vote

The GRFD was granted international reaccreditation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence for their quality, community-driven work.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) has once again received international accreditation after the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) voted unanimously to reaffirm their status.

The accreditation is a voluntary self-assessment by the GRFD that evaluates 11 different station facets, ranging from financials to safety training to human resources. It is awarded by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. to workplaces that institute quality, community-driven operations.

“Reaccreditation is a testament to the department’s commitment to continuous improvement while serving the needs of our community,” said Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington in a press release. “I am continuously impressed by the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of the department."

The accreditation was originally awarded to the department in 2016. They are one of about 290 organizations worldwide with accredited agency status.

Other accredited fire departments in Michigan include Canton Township, Detroit Metro Airport and the US Army Garrison-Detroit Arsenal. Grand Rapids is the only department to hold the title of an ISO Class 1 agency in Michigan while receiving the accreditation.

Fire Chief John Lehman stated in the release that the agency’s achievement “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.”

