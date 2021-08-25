GRFD rescues 2 kids locked in cars amid heat wave

Grand Rapids is currently in the midst of extreme temperatures, with heat advisories being issued for multiple West Michigan counties.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the heat wave Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to two separate incidents of children locked in vehicles, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

While the children were not harmed in either case, the GRFD is reminding drivers the dangers of leaving children and pets in vehicles, especially when the heat is so intense.

“When it's hot outside, cars are a dangerous place to be — especially for children, the elderly, and pets,” according to a release. “That's because a car's internal temperature can rise very quickly, even in the shade. When parked in the sun, a car's internal temperature can increase from 85°F to 116°F in just an hour and can reach 101°F in the shade.”

According to the city, a 2005 study found that even rolling down windows might not make a difference.

When leaving home during this extreme heat, GRFD recommends leaving kids and pets at home when possible. If they do come with you, make sure to be alert and double check that passengers are not left behind.

If you are bringing your loved ones and pets along for the ride, make sure to get them out of the vehicle and have them accompany you with your errands.

“Unfortunately, we have seen parents who forget that their child or pet is in the backseat,” Fire Chief John Lehman said. “This usually happens because the family is not on their regular routine, parents are stressed, or the child is sleeping and quiet.”

