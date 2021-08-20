GRFD responding to 'hazardous materials incident' in Wyoming

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 32nd Street between Buchanan and Clyde Park until the cleanup is complete.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is currently responding to a hazardous material leak in the City of Wyoming.

The incident is in the 3000 block of Stafford Avenue SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said a shipping container transporting Dimethyl Carbonate leaked fluid onto the roadway. No injuries have been reported.

Hazardous Materials Teams from the Wyoming and Grand Rapids Fire Departments are currently on scene and containment and cleanup are underway.

Police say there is a 150-foot evacuation radius recommended for a spill of this type. The affected community members have been notified and are sheltering in place. At this time, motorists are asked to avoid the area of 32nd Street between Buchanan and Clyde Park until the cleanup is complete.

Police say the cleanup is expected to take several hours.

