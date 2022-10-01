How to safely use a space heater inside your home

Lt. William Smith with GRFD says while space heaters are a good way to stay warm, you'll want to keep an extra eye on them, and especially what's around them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frigid temperatures continue to plague West Michigan, and they can cause damage inside your home as well as outside if you aren't careful.

"It is cold out there, we get it," says Lt. William Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department. "And at times when your heat for your home just isn't making you warm and comfy, we know that you're going to employ the use of alternative heating methods."

Methods like indoor space heaters. Smith says while they're a good way to stay warm, you'll want to keep an extra eye on them, and especially what's around them.

"Bedding material, your furniture, magazines, books," lists Smith. "Anything that is combustible, anything that can light on fire, keep it away from your heater at least three feet."

Where you plug in that heater can save your life as well. Some outlets are not capable of delivering the proper power.

"If your circuit breaker keeps tripping, it's trying to tell you something," says Smith. "It's overheating, it's not rated for the amps required to run that heater."

But what if a fire does start? Smith says one of the best ways to keep yourself safe is a tried and true method.

"We do know that smoke alarms have saved lives here in the city of Grand Rapids," he says.

Always make sure the battery is working so that the alarm will go off if there's a fire.

Smith also suggests keeping your bedroom door closed while you sleep, which can keep the fire away from you.

"Time is precious," says Smith. "So when that door is shut, that is giving you extra time. That is protecting you from the smoke, from the heat and it does give you time to escape."

