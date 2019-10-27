GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins honored a couple killed last weekend in a hit-and-run accident downtown.

The Griffins held a moment of silence for Todd and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr, who were said to be big fans of the hockey team. Their two sons, Jordan Fuhr and Tyler Duflo, have season tickets and wanted to plan something special for their "loving, caring and giving" parents.

Tracy and Todd Fuhr

Courtesy photo

RELATED: Husband and wife killed in hit-and-run remembered as 'loving, caring, and giving'

The couple was crossing the street and within a crosswalk in the area Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW when they were struck by a vehicle that disregarded the stop sign. Their bodies were thrown 50 to 80 feet. They died immediately. The driver, Jason McCann, fled the scene.

When McCann was arrested, he admitted to knowing that he struck someone but "didn't think it was that bad." When police located his Ford Taurus not only did they see corresponding damage, but human tissue on the vehicle.

McCann was arraigned two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, when at fault, causing death, and two counts of reckless of driving causing death. The charges are each punishable by up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set to $100,000; he will be required to wear a tether if he is released from jail.

RELATED: Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run has history of DUIs

Jason McCann

13 ON YOUR SIDE

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.