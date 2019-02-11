GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins reported Friday the death of the team's video coach, Bill LeRoy. He died while in Winnipeg, Manitoba as the team gets ready to play this weekend.

On their website the Griffins say LeRoy was a valued member of the coaching staff, and had been with the team since 2001. In those almost two decades he has been a big part of the team's success. The statement also says he will be incredibly missed, and the team's prayers were with his children, family and friends.

