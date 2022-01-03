Two GR breweries say group stole their pride flags during Winter Beer Fest, harassed staff

At least two businesses said they were harassed by a group that had been bar-hopping around the city on Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Winter Beer Fest took over Grand Rapids this past weekend, but for some local breweries, it also brought some unwelcomed guests.

"It was a large group, maybe 15 or 20 people in a black party limo, predominantly white women and men in their 50's," described Elk Brewing's General Manager, Hailey DeLongchamp.

The group was not served at the brewery on Wealthy Street Saturday evening because they were already too intoxicated, staff said.

"They harassed my bartenders about wearing masks and also about their sexual orientation, which is very uncomfortable and unfortunate," said DeLongchamp. "And then after that, they proceeded to steal our pride flag and harass people on their way out."

But Elk Brewing wasn't their only stop.

"I know we weren't the only ones to have a run-in with them this weekend, unfortunately," DeLongchamp said, "because there were several other breweries I heard about."

One of those was Brewery Vivant just down the road on Cherry Street.

"We do not let people who are that intoxicated enter as they already were," said employee Kellen Parr, "so they were only able to steal our flag."

Both Parr and DeLongchamp said their LGBTQ+ flags were stolen, and that that kind of behavior is not welcome at their businesses.

"Grand Rapids and the brewery industry in general does not support hate speech," DeLongchamp said.

"This is people venting out in a very unpleasant and terrible way against a community and with a malicious intent," Parr added, "and that's the kind of stuff you can't let go."

Both businesses said they heard from other local brewery owners that the group was around town, and that's something they're grateful for.

"We are very fortunate to be in an industry where it's open, it's honest, and it's filled with wonderful people," DeLongchamp said, "and if you're going to act like that, you won't be welcome at any other brewery in town."

The group has not been identified, but the two businesses said they do not believe they were from the area, and they do not plan to press charges. They just want their community and customers to feel safe and welcome.

