Group for socially anxious people meet to create at Fulton Street Cemetery: 'It's beautiful'

It all started with Nicholas Hartman, who was bullied for always being "different." He wanted to create a group where no one would be excluded.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those passing by Fulton Street Cemetery, it may look like nothing more than trees shading rows of aging headstone.

But for Nicholas Hartman, it's more.

“I've always been kind of weird," says Nicholas.

For him, it’s a place full of contradictions. Over the last two years, he's brought life to a field filled with death.

“We are the cemetery art crew," he said.

He's also bringing community to the anti-social.

“This is a gathering of artists, people that have social anxiety that may have a hard time getting out," he said.

Artists of all sorts gather among the gray headstones to bring a little bit of color.

“It's kind of like a form of therapy," said Nicholas. “There's something really peaceful about [cemeteries]. They're silent. Most importantly, it's a reflection of what life is.”

“The environment out here is this nothing but peaceful, calm, relaxing," he said. "Being in a graveyard, it's a continuous reminder that life is fragile. It is beautiful. And we should appreciate every single day that we have."

He says he's always had a love for all things macabre. But it wasn't until high school that the bullying started.

“Because of the music I listened to, how I dress, I had long black hair — I was shoved into lockers, and I was always pushed away," he said. “It's such a painful experience when you're not accepted by people.”

He never wanted to be the cause of that feeling for someone else. Instead, he created a group where everyone was welcome.

“I want to encourage everyone to be themselves, regardless if you're a goth kid, or a punk or a preppy kid or whatever," he said. "Be yourself and love who you are.”

Group member Viriginia Anzengruber went to her first session Saturday.

"As soon as there was another cemetery day, we immediately jumped on it," she said. “I'm wildly inspired by death.”

“I love being able to find peace and comfort and inspiration in a place where so many other people are finding rest," said Virginia. “Their memories continue to live on and more than just headstones, they live on and in the art that we'll make here."

It's been two years for member Joshua Paradis.

“I just love having an excuse to do art as finding the time is difficult," he said. “I like walking around and thinking about who these people might have been when they lived, seeing how much of their family is buried with them.”

It’s their way of remembering the past, and finding beauty in fear.

"They tend to be forgotten. And that breaks my heart. And that's one of my biggest fears," said Nicholas. “Coming into this space is me also celebrating them. The people that were here before."

The group has helped Nicholas realize: maybe being different isn’t so bad when you’ve found your people.

“There are people in the city that I guarantee you are your group, and you just maybe haven't found them yet," said Virginia.

Like adding the perfect brushstrokes to the masterpiece called life.

“Life is weird. It's scary, but it's beautiful," said Nicholas.

If you would like to join the group for their next outing, you can follow their Instagram page for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.