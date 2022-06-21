1 dead, four hospitalized after group overdoses in Kent County hotel

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says having five people overdose in one room together is "unique" and a very big concern.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating five drug overdoses at a hotel not far from the Gerald R. Ford International airport.

It happened Monday in the 5400 block of 28th Street SE at a hotel. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to a room where they found five people inside unresponsive.

We're told several of the victims were visiting Michigan from out of state on business.

First responders used Narcan, a medicine used as an antidote for opioid drug overdoses, on the group. Two people received CPR.

Authorities said a 32-year-old woman from Florida died at the scene, while the other four were taken to a hospital for treatment where they remain in stable condition.

"So there is enough evidence at the scene to believe that this is a drug overdose-related event. So apparently, something very disturbing, either in the amount of drugs that were taken in or something cut or mixed in those drugs. So that's still being investigated. But that is a concern, that if there's something out there in the community, to be very cautious of," Kent County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Brunner said.

The Sheriff's Office wanted to point the community to resources for families who may be struggling with addiction: you can check out Families Against Narcotics here.

KCSO detectives are working on details of what led up to the event. The Kent County Medical Examiners will determine the woman's official cause of death at a later date.

The sheriff's office says it does not believe there is any foul play other than the use of illicit drugs.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, you're asked to call the KCSO at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.