Group to start veto-proof drive to repeal Whitmer's powers

It would rescind a 1945 law that the Democratic governor has cited to close businesses, limit gathering sizes and restrict other activities to curb the coronavirus.

LANSING, Mich. — Organizers say they will begin collecting voter signatures within days for a veto-proof measure that would repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the pandemic.

The ballot committee Unlock Michigan announced its plan after the state elections board approved a summary of the petition Monday.

It would rescind a 1945 law that the Democratic governor has cited to close businesses, limit gathering sizes and restrict other activities to curb the coronavirus.

The group, which has ties to Republicans, needs about 340,000 valid signatures.

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.