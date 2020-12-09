Groups servicing immigrants, refugees to share grant funding

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan says the grants range from $5,000 to $10,000 each.

DETROIT — Organizations in southeastern Michigan that service immigrants and refugees will share more than $200,000 in grants.

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan says the grants range from $5,000 to $10,000 each and are designed to support a variety of groups and their needs.

The rapid response grants are made through the Southeast Michigan Immigrant and Refugee Funder Collaborative, a group of philanthropic partners that seeks to address a needs gap of the immigrant and refugee population in the region.

The 23 organizations receiving the funding include 1 Michigan for the Global Majority, the Chaldean Community Foundation and the Michigan Advocacy Program.

