Groups sue over maneuver that weakened wage, sick time laws in Michigan

The groups say the move was unconstitutional.

LANSING, Mich. — A lawsuit says Michigan Republicans’ lame-duck maneuver to weaken voter-proposed minimum wage and paid sick leave laws in 2018 was unconstitutional.

The complaint filed Tuesday comes more than 16 months after the state Supreme Court declined to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of the move. In 2018, the Republican-controlled Legislature engaged in “adopt and amend,” a controversial and unprecedented strategy.

To prevent minimum wage and sick time ballot drives from going to the electorate, legislators approved them so they could be made more business-friendly after the election with majority votes and the signature of outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

