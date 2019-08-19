GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are searching for one person after they say shots were fired on the city's northwest side.
According to investigators, it happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, on Jennette Avenue NW.
There was a heavy police presence in the area and authorities were able to arrest one person connected to the incident.
No one was injured in the incident. However, police say they are still looking for a second suspect.
