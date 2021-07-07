GRPD: 1 dead, 3 recovering after opioid overdoses Wednesday morning

Police say all four victims are adults.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple overdoses Wednesday morning left one person dead and three in recovery, police say.

At around 5:30 a.m., Grand Rapids Police Department officers responded to a 911 call advising two people were passed out inside a vehicle near the area of Franklin Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE. Police say the two subjects were found unresponsive and recovered only after medical intervention.

While on scene, officers were notified that a third victim was unresponsive nearby, in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue SE. After multiple doses of Narcan, police say the subject was breathing but still unresponsive.

Grand Rapids fire and medical personnel tended to the three victims who were then taken to an area hospital.

At around 6 a.m., police were notified that a fourth victim was found unresponsive and with no signs of life. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but ultimately the victim was pronounced dead on scene. Police say all four victims are adults.

The GRPD Vice Unit is investigating the overdoses. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

