GRPD: 17-year-old shows up to hospital with gunshot wound to the hand

Detectives are trying to figure out how a 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand Wednesday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened near Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street.

Not long after that, the teen showed up at an area hospital.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, and police said the teen is not fully cooperating with detectives.

At the time of this report, no arrests have been made.

