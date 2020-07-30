GRPD: 18-year-old shot three times on city's south side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot three times on the city's south side.
It happened around 9:30 p.m., on Watkins Street near Eastern Avenue Southeast.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police also responded to a shooting at this location Tuesday night.
This story is developing, please check back for updates.
