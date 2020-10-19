GRPD: 2 people shot while in parked vehicle on SE side

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after two people seated in a parked car were shot early Monday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski, it happened around 4:10 a.m. in the 500 block of Umatilla Street SE, near the Oakhill North Cemetery.

Wittkowski said in a release that two victims, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were sitting in a parked car in the area were gunshots were fired into the car.

The man was struck in the arm and the woman was struck in the head. Wittkowski said they drove themselves to the Grand Rapids Fire station on Division Avenue, where police could be called to the area.

Both of the victims injuries are non-life threatening and they are being treated at St. Mary's Hospital.

Wittkowski said multiple casings were located on Umatille Street SE, however a suspect was not. There was also no suspect information released Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

