GRPD addresses use of force video circulating social media

Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department released a statement addressing a use of force video that has been circulating on social media.

While GRPD cannot comment on the specifics of the incident, they did provide more context to the video in question.

According to Sergeant Dan Adams of the GRPD, on March 26, 2021, personnel surveying the 100 block of Hall Street SW conducted a traffic stop on the violation of littering.

During further investigation, one subject attempted to flee and resist officers, resulting in officers showing use of force. The resisting subject is currently charged with attempting to disarm an officer, among other violations.

To date there have been no Internal Affairs complaints filed in this incident. The result of the traffic stop was three felony arrests and the recovery of four firearms.

“This is the police work that I expect from my personnel,” stated Chief Eric Payne. “I have made the enforcement of violent crime and the recovery of illegal firearms one of the department’s top priorities.”

The investigation has been documented and provided to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Watch the video here. WARNING: Some may find the video graphic.

