GRPD announce passing of K9 officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced today in a Facebook post that K9 Officer Bosco passed away.

Bosco was an active-duty K9 with the department, they said they do not have all the answers yet but it seems he had a health issue that had gone undetected during his routine veterinary care.

Bosco was 6 years old when he passed, he joined GRPD in 2018. He was partnered with Officer Kenneth Nawrocki. GRPD said Bosco was a "dual purpose dog" as he was trained in both patrol operations and explosive detection.

He earned his certifications through the International Police Work Dog Association. In his years of service, Bosco had 70 arrests and completed 70 sweeps for explosives.

The GRPD says they are in mourning for the loss of Bosco, along with Officer Nawrocki and his family.

